The Offspring's Dexter Holland lets the good times roll with Electric Callboy

The Offspring's Dexter Holland has come out and played with a new crew: the German band Electric Callboy.

Holland has collaborated with the band on the new single and video "Let the Good Times Roll" from Electric Callboy's upcoming album, TANZNEID, due out Aug. 7.

"When Electric Callboy sent us the track, it immediately put a grin on our faces," says The Offspring's Dexter Holland in a statement. "It's energetic, unpredictable and doesn't take itself too seriously — exactly the kind of spirit we've always loved about punk and rock music. I had a blast being part of 'Let The Good Times Roll' and can't wait for everyone to hear it."

Electric Callboy adds, "The Offspring have been one of the bands that shaped us from the very beginning. Their music was part of our lives long before Electric Callboy even existed, so having Dexter on this song honestly feels surreal."

The video for the track features Howie Mandel; comedian Brian Posehn; "John Goblikon," the mascot of the death metal band Nekrogoblikon; and, of course, Holland — because you can't keep 'em separated.

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