The Offspring takes a motorcycle ride in "Make It All Right" lyric video

Concord Records

By Josh Johnson

The Offspring has premiered a lyric video for their new single, "Make It All Right."

The animated clip follows a pair of motorcycle riders as they travel through an apocalyptic desert wasteland, all while the words to "Make It All Right" fly across the screen.

You can watch the lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Make It All Right" is the lead single off The Offspring's upcoming album, SUPERCHARGED. The follow-up to 2021's Let the Bad Times Roll drops Oct. 11.

In addition to looking toward future music, The Offspring will be revisiting their past when they perform their 1994 album Smash at Riot Fest in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!