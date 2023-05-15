The Offspring recruits new drummer Brandon Pertzborn

2023 Innings Festival John Medina/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

The Offspring has a new drummer.

The "Come Out and Play" outfit now features Brandon Pertzborn, who's previously played with Marilyn Manson and Suicidal Tendencies, behind the kit.

"It's official! I've joined The Offspring!" Pertzborn shares in an Instagram post. "My first show was ... in Switzerland and it was INCREDIBLE."

Pertzborn takes the place of prolific session drummer Josh Freese, who'd been playing drums in The Offspring since the 2021 departure of longtime member Pete Parada.

Following their current European tour, The Offspring will launch a U.S. tour in August. The bill also includes Simple Plan and the soon-to-be-breaking-up Sum 41.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

