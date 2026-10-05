Octobers with the most precipitation in Florida since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the wettest Octobers in Georgia since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

Stacker compiled a ranking of the wettest Octobers in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest total precipitation in each month. For each of the months listed below, we've included the total precipitation, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the average state temperature.

#10. October 1898

- Total precipitation: 6.49 inches

- Average temperature: 70.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80°F

- Monthly low temperature: 61.7°F

#9. October 1950

- Total precipitation: 6.61 inches

- Average temperature: 73.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 83.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 64.5°F

#8. October 1956

- Total precipitation: 6.66 inches

- Average temperature: 72.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 63°F

#7. October 1915

- Total precipitation: 6.79 inches

- Average temperature: 74.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 82.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 65.2°F

#6. October 1995

- Total precipitation: 7.54 inches

- Average temperature: 75°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84°F

- Monthly low temperature: 66.1°F

#5. October 1910

- Total precipitation: 8.15 inches

- Average temperature: 72.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 82°F

- Monthly low temperature: 62.7°F

#4. October 1921

- Total precipitation: 8.23 inches

- Average temperature: 71.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 61.5°F

#3. October 1959

- Total precipitation: 8.62 inches

- Average temperature: 75.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.4°F

#2. October 1922

- Total precipitation: 8.78 inches

- Average temperature: 73.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 64.9°F

#1. October 1924

- Total precipitation: 8.9 inches

- Average temperature: 70.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 61.6°F