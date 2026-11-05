Novembers with the most precipitation in Florida since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the wettest Septembers in Ohio since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information (aco // Shutterstock/aco // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a ranking of the Novembers with the most precipitation in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest total precipitation in each month. For each of the months listed below, we've included the total precipitation, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the average state temperature.

#10. November 1963
- Total precipitation: 4.16 inches
- Average temperature: 62.7°F
- Monthly high temperature: 73.6°F
- Monthly low temperature: 51.8°F

#9. November 1920
- Total precipitation: 4.17 inches
- Average temperature: 62.6°F
- Monthly high temperature: 72.9°F
- Monthly low temperature: 52.2°F

#8. November 1937
- Total precipitation: 4.19 inches
- Average temperature: 61.1°F
- Monthly high temperature: 71.4°F
- Monthly low temperature: 50.8°F

#7. November 1951
- Total precipitation: 4.27 inches
- Average temperature: 61.5°F
- Monthly high temperature: 72.6°F
- Monthly low temperature: 50.4°F

#6. November 1932
- Total precipitation: 4.28 inches
- Average temperature: 60.9°F
- Monthly high temperature: 71°F
- Monthly low temperature: 50.9°F

#5. November 1992
- Total precipitation: 4.79 inches
- Average temperature: 67°F
- Monthly high temperature: 76°F
- Monthly low temperature: 58°F

#4. November 1972
- Total precipitation: 5.05 inches
- Average temperature: 65.2°F
- Monthly high temperature: 75°F
- Monthly low temperature: 55.4°F

#3. November 1997
- Total precipitation: 5.2 inches
- Average temperature: 63.6°F
- Monthly high temperature: 74.2°F
- Monthly low temperature: 53.1°F

#2. November 1947
- Total precipitation: 5.72 inches
- Average temperature: 65.7°F
- Monthly high temperature: 74.7°F
- Monthly low temperature: 56.7°F

#1. November 1987
- Total precipitation: 6.14 inches
- Average temperature: 66.4°F
- Monthly high temperature: 76.2°F
- Monthly low temperature: 56.8°F

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