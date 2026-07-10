Nothing but Thieves premieres title track off upcoming '﻿Stray Dogs'﻿ album

Nothing but Thieves has premiered a new song called "Stray Dogs," the title track off the band's upcoming album.

"We've spent a long time writing about the negative aspects of pack mentality - tribalism, division," the "Trip Switch" outfit says in a statement. "This song is the converse. 'Stray Dogs' is about finding your people."

The album Stray Dogs, the follow-up to 2023's Dead Club City, is due out Sept. 25. It also includes the single "Evolution."

Nothing but Thieves will launch a North American tour in March 2027.

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