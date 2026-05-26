Nothing but Thieves announces new '﻿Stray Dogs'﻿ album + North American tour

Nothing but Thieves has announced a new album called Stray Dogs and a 2027 North American tour in support of it.

The record is due out Sept. 25 and includes the single "Evolution," which dropped earlier in May. It's the follow-up to 2023's Dead Club City, which spawned the single "Overcome."

The tour, meanwhile, launches March 30 in Vancouver and concludes April 21 in Toronto. It will travel throughout the U.S. in between the bookend Canadian dates.

Presales begin June 2 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on June 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NbThieves.com.

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