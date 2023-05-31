Noel Gallagher shares new song from upcoming High Flying Birds album, 'Council Skies'

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds is getting ready for the release of their new album, Council Skies, and they've just shared another track from the record: "Open The Door, See What You Find" features a guest appearance by The Smiths' Johnny Marr.

"Lyrically, the premise is that, at a certain point in your life you look in a mirror and you see all you’ve ever been and all you’re ever going to be,” Gallagher shares. “It’s about being happy with that. Being happy with where you are in life, with who you are, and where you’re going. Life is good!"

The song is the fifth track Gallagher's shared from Council Skies, following the title track, "Pretty Boy," which also features Marr, "Easy Now" and "Dead to the World."

Council Skies, dropping Friday, June 2, is available for preorder now.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds is set to hit the road this summer with Garbage. The tour kicks off Friday, June 2, in Auburn, Washington. A complete list of dates can be found at noelgallagher.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.