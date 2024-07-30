Noah Kahan performing at Robbie Robertson tribute concert

Noah Kahan is performing at a tribute concert to late The Band member Robbie Robertson, who passed away in August 2023.

The show, dubbed Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson, takes place Oct. 17 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Also on the bill are Nathaniel Rateliff, My Morning Jacket's Jim James, Phish's Trey Anastasio, Eric Clapton, Elvis Costello and Mavis Staples, among others.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit RobbieCelebration.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.