Noah Kahan, The Strokes among 2026 Bonnaroo headliners

Noah Kahan and The Strokes are among the headliners for Bonnaroo 2026, taking place June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The bill also includes Turnstile, Mt. Joy, Yungblud, Wet Leg, The Neighbourhood, Alabama Shakes, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Passion Pit, Role Model and Modest Mouse.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Bonnaroo.com.

The 2025 edition of Bonnaroo was cut short due to weather conditions. In announcing the festival's return for 2026, organizers announced plans for "initiating improvements that prioritize the campgrounds and other areas affected by the extreme weather in 2025."

"Some of these projects will include reseeding the property, continuing to increase access roads within the campgrounds, adding more drainage and reinforcing primary water runoff pathways," organizers said.

