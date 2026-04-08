Noah Kahan to perform on '﻿SNL'﻿ in May

New England is coming to Saturday Night Live in a big way.

Noted Vermonter Noah Kahan is set to perform on the show's May 9 episode, which will be hosted by very famous Bostonian Matt Damon.

The set will mark Kahan's second SNL appearance as a musical guest, following his debut performance in 2023. Damon, who's starring in Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey, will be hosting for the third time.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast to coast at 11:30 p.m. ET and streams live on Peacock.

Kahan will release a new album, The Great Divide, on April 24. He'll launch a U.S. tour in June.

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