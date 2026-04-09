Noah Kahan announces international ﻿'The Great Divide' ﻿tour dates

NOAH KAHAN Noah Kahan performs at CMA Fest. (Disney/Larry McCormack) (Larry McCormack/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Noah Kahan is taking The Great Divide global.

The "Stick Season" artist has announced international dates in support of his upcoming album, beginning September in Australia. Kahan will then head to the U.K. and Europe in November.

Presales begin April 15, and tickets go on sale to the general public on April 17. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NoahKahan.com.

The Great Divide is due out April 24. So far, two songs from the album have been released: "Porch Light" and the title track.

Kahan will launch a U.S. tour in June.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!