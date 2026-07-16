Nine Inch Nails share new teaser video with Boys Noize

'Nine Inch Noize' album artwork. (Interscope Records)
By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch Nails have released a new teaser video alongside producer Boys Noize.

The clip, posted to NIN's Instagram, features grainy footage of the cover of Nine Inch Noize, the "Closer" outfit's collaborative album with Boys Noize. It ends with a closeup of a sticker showing Friday's date, July 17.

Perhaps the video is teasing a vinyl edition of Nine Inch Noize, which was released digitally in April. The record includes reworked, electronic-driven versions of past NIN songs such as "Closer," "Copy of A" and "Came Back Haunted."

NIN's Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross previously worked with Boys Noize on the [MIXED] version of their 2024 Challengers score and then again on their 2025 Tron: Ares soundtrack.

Boys Noize also opened for NIN's 2025-2026 Peel It Back tour, during which he joined Reznor and Ross onstage for a section of the set each night. They made their live debut as Nine Inch Noize at Coachella 2026 in April.

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