Nine Inch Nails confirm physical release of '﻿Nine Inch Noize'

Nine Inch Nails have confirmed the physical release of their Nine Inch Noize album, which they teased earlier in the week.

The record, which the "Closer" outfit recorded in collaboration with producer Boys Noize, is now available to preorder on vinyl, CD and cassette via the NIN webstore. The ship date is Oct. 30.

Nine Inch Noize first dropped on digital platforms in April. It includes reworked, electronic-driven versions of past NIN songs such as "Closer," "Copy of A" and "Came Back Haunted."

NIN's Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross previously worked with Boys Noize on the [MIXED] version of their 2024 Challengers score and then again on their 2025 Tron: Ares soundtrack.

Boys Noize also opened for NIN's 2025-2026 Peel It Back tour, during which he joined Reznor and Ross onstage for a section of the set each night. They made their live debut as Nine Inch Noize at Coachella 2026 in April.

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