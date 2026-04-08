Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize releasing collaborative Nine Inch Noize album

World Premiere Of Disney's Tron: Ares Trent Reznor, Boys Noize, and Atticus Ross perform onstage during the World Premiere of Disney's 'Tron: Ares' at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA on October 06, 2025. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch Noize, the collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and producer Boys Noize, has announced a new album.

The record is set to arrive on April 17 and is available to presave now.

Boys Noize was the opener for NIN's Peel It Back tour, and would join Trent Reznor and company onstage for a section during the set each night. They will perform together for the first time as Nine Inch Noize at Coachella on Saturday.

Reznor and NIN's Atticus Ross also worked with Boys Noize on their 2024 Challengers [MIXED] score.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!