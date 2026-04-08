Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize releasing collaborative Nine Inch Noize album

Trent Reznor, Boys Noize, and Atticus Ross perform onstage during the World Premiere of Disney's 'Tron: Ares' at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA on October 06, 2025. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Nine Inch Noize, the collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and producer Boys Noize, has announced a new album.

The record is set to arrive on April 17 and is available to presave now.

Boys Noize was the opener for NIN's Peel It Back tour, and would join Trent Reznor and company onstage for a section during the set each night. They will perform together for the first time as Nine Inch Noize at Coachella on Saturday.

Reznor and NIN's Atticus Ross also worked with Boys Noize on their 2024 Challengers [MIXED] score.

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