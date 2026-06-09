New Jack White album ﻿'Frozen Charlotte'﻿ up for preorder via Third Man Records site

Jack White appears to have stealth-announced a new album.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker's label, Third Man Records, lists a new record titled Frozen Charlotte up for preorder on its website alongside a July 10 release date.

"13 tracks of distinct feel and tone, Frozen Charlotte is an intense rock and roll punch with never far behind blues underpinnings…all of which fits right at home with long time fans while leaving an inviting open door to newcomers alike," the product description reads.

You can preorder your copy now via ThirdManRecords.com.

Listing a new album without any other announcement does fit in with White's general MO — you may recall that his last solo effort, 2024's No Name, was first released by surprise as an unlabeled record in Third Man Records stores before being made widely available.

White followed No Name with two new singles, "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs" and "Derecho Demonico," which dropped in April.

You can catch White live on a U.S. tour kicking off in July.

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