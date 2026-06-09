New Jack White album ﻿'Frozen Charlotte'﻿ up for preorder via Third Man Records site

Jack White at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

Jack White appears to have stealth-announced a new album.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker's label, Third Man Records, lists a new record titled Frozen Charlotte up for preorder on its website alongside a July 10 release date.

"13 tracks of distinct feel and tone, Frozen Charlotte is an intense rock and roll punch with never far behind blues underpinnings…all of which fits right at home with long time fans while leaving an inviting open door to newcomers alike," the product description reads.

You can preorder your copy now via ThirdManRecords.com.

Listing a new album without any other announcement does fit in with White's general MO — you may recall that his last solo effort, 2024's No Name, was first released by surprise as an unlabeled record in Third Man Records stores before being made widely available.

White followed No Name with two new singles, "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs" and "Derecho Demonico," which dropped in April.

You can catch White live on a U.S. tour kicking off in July.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!