Nathaniel Rateliff announces new Night Sweats album, '﻿South of Here'

Stax Records

By Josh Johnson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have announced a new album called South of Here.

The fourth studio effort from the "S.O.B." outfit will be released June 28. It's the follow-up to 2021's The Future.

"These recordings were done together in a room with my closest friends," Rateliff says. "I hope these songs and stories give you an opportunity to better understand your own struggles whatever they may be."

You can listen to the first South of Here single, "Heartless," now via digital outlets.

Rateliff and company will launch a co-headlining tour with My Morning Jacket in September.

Here's the South of Here track list:

"David and Goliath"
"Heartless"
"Remember I Was a Dancer"
"Get Used to the Night"
"South of Here"
"Everybody Wants Something"
"Center of Me"
"Cars in the Desert"
"I Would Like to Heal"
"Call Me (Whatever You Like)"
"Time Makes Fools of Us All"

