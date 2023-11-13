My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy headlining When We Were Young 2024

My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy are headlining the 2024 edition of the When We Were Young festival, taking place October 19 in Las Vegas.

MCR will be performing their 2006 emo opus, The Black Parade, in full during their set.

In fact, most of the artists on WWWY '24 lineup will be playing full album sets, including A Day to Remember with Homesick, Jimmy Eat World with Bleed American, Dashboard Confessional with Dusk and Summer and Pierce the Veil's Collide with the Sky.

The lineup also includes full album performances by Coheed and Cambria, The Used, Simple Plan, The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Distillers, Underaoth, Escape the Fate, Mayday Parade, Say Anything and Sleeping with Sirens.

A pre-sale for tickets begins Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. PT. Remaining tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.