My Chemical Romance playing 'The Black Parade' in full on 2025 stadium tour

By Josh Johnson

My Chemical Romance has announced a 2025 North American tour, during which they'll be playing their 2006 opus The Black Parade in full.

The 10-date stadium outing begins July 11 in Seattle and will conclude Sept. 13 in Tampa, Florida. Each show will feature a different opener, including Violent Femmes, 100 gecs, Wallows, Garbage, Death Cab for Cutie, Thursday, Alice Cooper, Pixies, Devo, IDLES and Evanescence.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MyChemicalRomance.com.

My Chem just performed The Black Parade in full at the 2024 When We Were Young festival. They teased the tour announcement with a mysterious social media post that had fans theorizing MCR was releasing their scrapped album, The Paper Kingdom.

MCR reunited in 2019 and planned a tour for 2020, which was then delayed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just before the tour launched, they released a new song called "The Foundations of Decay."

