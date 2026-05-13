My Chemical Romance shares mysterious 'Danger Days' teaser

My Chemical Romance has shared a teaser post related to the band's 2010 album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

The post, which went up on MCR's Instagram Wednesday, features an image of the Danger Days cover artwork with the letters XV imposed over it. The letters could be the Roman numeral for 15, though Danger Days technically turns 16 in 2026.

My Chem simply writes "Tomorrow" in the caption, suggesting we'll find out what's up on Thursday.

My Chemical Romance is also headlining the Sonic Temple festival on Thursday. They'll then head to Europe before launching a U.S. stadium tour in August, during which they're celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2006 opus, The Black Parade.

Danger Days, meanwhile, remains the last My Chemical Romance album before the band broke up in 2013. They reunited in 2019 and put out one new single, "The Foundations of Decay," in 2022.

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