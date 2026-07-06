My Chemical Romance debuts ﻿'Conventional Weapons'﻿ track 'Ambulance' live during Scotland show

"Ambulance" single artwork. (Reprise Records)
By Josh Johnson

My Chemical Romance's show in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday featured an unconventional setlist choice.

The concert featured the live debut of the song "Ambulance," a track off My Chem's Conventional Weapons compilation.

Conventional Weapons consisted of 10 tracks released in pairs in 2012 and 2013. The set marked the final official MCR release prior to the band's breakup in March 2013.

My Chemical Romance is currently touring Europe while celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2006 album, The Black Parade. The trek will come to U.S. stadiums starting in August.

MCR is also releasing a deluxe reissue of their 2010 album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys on Friday.

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