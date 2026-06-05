Muse releases 'Nightshift Superstar' from upcoming album 'The Wow! Signal'

Muse has dropped the new single "Nightshift Superstar" from their upcoming album, The Wow! Signal.

In a press release, the song is described as blurring Muse's "signature fiery rock with funky French house," noting it contains "driving disco rhythms, orchestral flurries, pinwheeling guitars, and choir vocals."

"Nightshift Superstar" is now available via digital outlets, with a new video now on YouTube.

The Wow! Signal, dropping June 26, is the follow-up to 2022's Will of the People. It also includes the previously released songs "Hexagons," "Unravelling," "Be with You" and "Cryogen.

Muse is getting ready to hit the road this summer. They'll launch a North American tour on July 2 in Milwaukee, with dates confirmed through Aug. 31 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at Muse.mu.

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