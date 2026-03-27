Muse announces US tour supporting upcoming album, '﻿The Wow! Signal'

Muse tour artwork. (Courtesy of Live Nation)
By Josh Johnson

Muse has announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, The Wow! Signal.

The headlining trek launches July 5 in St. Louis and concludes Aug. 31 in Los Angeles. It follows Muse's previously announced set at the Milwaukee Summerfest on July 2.

Openers include Bloc Party, Portugal. The Man and The Temper Trap.

Presales begin March 31 at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on April 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Muse.mu.

The Wow! Signal, the 10th Muse album and the follow-up to 2022's Will of the People, drops June 26. It includes the singles "Be with You" and "Unravelling."

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