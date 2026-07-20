Muppet season: Noah Kahan gets an onstage call from Elmo and Cookie Monster

The Muppets didn't just appear at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime show on Sunday — some of them also made an appearance at Noah Kahan's concert at Citi Field in Queens, New York, that night.

During various tour stops Noah has been taking onstage "phone calls" from different people, like his mom and various sports stars, who then appear on the stadium video screen. Sunday night it was Elmo and Cookie Monster, who Noah introduced as "some friends who live here in this area."

"Wow, look at all those people! Hi, everybody!" yelled Elmo. "Hi Noah, me just wanted to know if you sang 'Cookie Season' yet," added Cookie Monster.

"It's 'Stick Season,' Cookie Monster!" scolded Elmo. "Oh, right. Sorry," the blue furry creature replied.

"We wanted to call and wish you a great concert," Elmo continued. "We're very proud of you, and we hope that you're proud of yourself, too."

"Yeah, what about 'She Calls Me Cookie'?" asked Cookie Monster. "No, it's 'She Calls Me Back,'" explained Elmo. "Oh. Well, Noah, if you ever need a cookie, just call me back!" Cookie added. Elmo signed off by saying, "We love you, Noah. Have a great show!"

But the Muppets weren't the only special guests at the show: During the song "End of August," Noah brought out Aaron Dessner, who co-produced Noah's album The Great Divide. Aaron posted footage of the moment on his Instagram Story. "@NoahKahan you're frickin incredible," he captioned the video.

As previously reported, Noah was forced to cancel the first of two planned shows at Citi Field due to inclement weather. The tour's next stop is Washington, D.C., on July 22.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.