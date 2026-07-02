Mumford & Sons premiere 'Here' video starring Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley and Oscar Isaac

Mumford & Sons perform onstage at Dolby Theatre on February 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Mumford & Sons have premiered the video for "Here," a track off the band's new album, Prizefighter.

The clip stars actors Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley and Oscar Isaac as they dramatically recite the song's lyrics. You may recall that Isaac previously sang with Marcus Mumford for the 2013 film Inside Llewyn Davis.

You can watch the "Here" video on YouTube.

"Here" features guest vocals from Chris Stapleton. When Mumford & Sons performed it on Saturday Night Live in February, they were joined by Sierra Ferrell.

Mumford & Sons will resume their U.S. tour July 31 in Minneapolis.

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