Mr. Bungle announces 'Quote Unquote 1991-1999' vinyl box set

Rick Kern/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Mr. Bungle has announced a vinyl box set called Quote Unquote 1991-1999.

The collection features the Mike Patton-led band's three '90s albums, 1991's Mr. Bungle, 1995's Disco Volante and 1999's California, spread across six LPs, as well as two previously unreleased recordings. It's due out July 19.

Following the release of California, Mr. Bungle went on hiatus in 2000. They reunited in 2019 with a lineup including original members Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn alongside Anthrax's Scott Ian and ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo. In 2020, Mr. Bungle put out an album called The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo, a rerecorded version of their 1986 demo of the same name.

Mr. Bungle wrapped a U.S. tour earlier in May. They'll launch a European tour in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!