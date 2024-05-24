Mr. Bungle announces 'Quote Unquote 1991-1999' vinyl box set

Mr. Bungle has announced a vinyl box set called Quote Unquote 1991-1999.

The collection features the Mike Patton-led band's three '90s albums, 1991's Mr. Bungle, 1995's Disco Volante and 1999's California, spread across six LPs, as well as two previously unreleased recordings. It's due out July 19.

Following the release of California, Mr. Bungle went on hiatus in 2000. They reunited in 2019 with a lineup including original members Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn alongside Anthrax's Scott Ian and ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo. In 2020, Mr. Bungle put out an album called The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo, a rerecorded version of their 1986 demo of the same name.

Mr. Bungle wrapped a U.S. tour earlier in May. They'll launch a European tour in June.

