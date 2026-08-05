Movies and TV shows casting this week in Orlando

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Pittsburgh using listings from Casting Networks. (Grusho Anna // Shutterstock/Grusho Anna // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Orlando and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

New Africa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

The Christmas Mouse

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
-- Angel 2 - ($2,300 + 20% fee; approx. 3 days+ pick ups/ travel)
- Casting: Orlando
- Learn more about the feature film here

zef art // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Bluebird - Hbo - Twins Casting

- Project type: television series
- Roles:
-- South Asian Identical Twins 4-8 Months Old (SAG Scale)
-- South Asian Identical Twins 2-3 Years Old (SAG Scale)
- Casting: Orlando
- Learn more about the television series here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Lavish- Major Artist Music Video

- Project type: music video
- Roles:
-- Cartel Boss ($400/8)
-- Featured Models ($300/8)
-- Lead Model ($1500/12 )
-- Background Male Actors ($200/8)
- Casting: Orlando
- Learn more about the music video here

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