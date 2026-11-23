Apartments.com reports that golf amenities are surging in popularity among renters, ranking among the top searched features in 20 U.S. markets in Q2 2026.

What tops a renter’s apartment wish list? An updated kitchen, parking, or dog park may come to mind. But what about a place to practice your golf swing? Golf access is joining more familiar amenities on renters’ lists of coveted extras.

Apartments.com search data shows that "Golf Course/Simulator" ranked among the five most-searched keywords in 20 U.S. markets in the second quarter of 2026. It was the No. 1 keyword in Los Angeles, CA; Louisville, KY; Lubbock, TX; and Macon, GA. A year earlier, the category hadn't appeared in the top five in any of those 20 markets.

These rankings cover keyword searches for additional preferences, separate from the data's everyday amenity categories. They don't mean renters would trade air conditioning for a putting green. They do suggest that, when renters look beyond the basics, having somewhere to play is becoming part of the conversation. Here's where golf access stands out and what to consider if it's on your own amenity wish list.

Key Takeaways

Golf courses and simulators made the top five keyword rankings in 20 of 210 markets analyzed in Q2 2026.

The category ranked first in four markets: Los Angeles, Louisville, Lubbock, and Macon.

Golf access remains a limited offering. Apartments.com's Q2 2026 listing snapshot identified only 712 rental listings with golf access nationwide. That scarcity could give communities with golf amenities a competitive edge, and renter interest could encourage developers to include them in new properties.

Florida and Texas accounted for about 31% of those limited listings — there are 155 and 68 listings with golf courses in those states, respectively.

The Top Cities for Golf Course Demand Span Different U.S. Regions, Demographics, and Local Cost of Living

To find out which apartment extras renters are searching for, Apartments.com identified renters' five most-searched keywords in each of 210 major metros during Q2 2026. These keywords capture nice-to-have features, such as bathtubs, architectural character, and cable packages, and are tracked separately from everyday amenities like air conditioning and parking. Within this category of extras, golf courses and simulators cracked the top five in 20 metros, competing with more familiar luxuries, like a room with a view.

Golf access is showing up in apartment searches well beyond the places you might immediately associate with a golf vacation. Los Angeles and Houston appear alongside more affordable and rural markets such as Green Bay, WI; Marquette, MI; and Idaho Falls, ID. The list stretches from Oregon to New York, with stops in the Midwest and across the South.

These are the 20 markets where the combined golf course and simulator category appeared among the five most-searched keywords:

Table listing the 20 markets where the combined golf course and simulator category appeared among the five most-searched keywords. (Stacker/Stacker)

Apartments.com

Golf courses and simulators ranked outside these markets’ top five keywords in Q2 2025. Their inclusion in Q2 2026 indicates greater novelty relative to other keywords. However, these findings don't reveal how many additional searches they did or how many renters leased apartments with golf access.

“There’s a lot of competition for the renter who can afford a luxury apartment, but those renters still have money to spend and a lot of choices,” says Catherine Yeh, director of market analytics for Los Angeles, CoStar Group. “Golf has traditionally been associated with wealth and exclusivity, so it makes sense that golf simulators are becoming another way for owners to differentiate their properties. At that price point, you’re not just competing on the apartment anymore. You’re competing on the lifestyle that comes with it.”

If a renter already spends time playing, having access at home is a convenient way to take advantage of their apartment community in their regular routine. That's the practical value of apartment amenities that support hobbies: they give renters more opportunities to do something you already enjoy.

Leisure and Fitness Amenities Are Popular for Renters Overall

Not all golf amenities are a whole course. Golf simulators are popular, too. A golf simulator lets someone use real clubs and balls indoors, with a digital screen displaying each shot. It offers a convenient way to practice or play without visiting a full course, making it a hot amenity for renters who can't make it to the golf course.

The apartment search findings come as golf participation reaches a large audience nationwide. According to the National Golf Foundation, 48.1 million Americans ages six and older played golf in 2025, including both traditional golf and off-course formats. Of that total, 19 million participated exclusively away from a course, through activities such as driving ranges, indoor simulators, and golf entertainment venues.

Yet, golf wasn’t the only recreational preference appearing in the apartment search findings. Among the 20 markets where golf ranked highly, nine also had water access or waterfront properties among their leading keywords. Sports courts, hot tubs, and saunas appeared among the top keywords in some golf markets, including Baltimore, MD; Amarillo, TX; and Bend, OR. These amenities also outpaced cost-saving keywords such as “no fees” (six cities) and “deals or specials” (17 cities).

Together, these findings suggest that some renters are considering how a home can support their downtime. Fitness facilities have a clear audience: 18% of renters cited a gym or fitness center as a top amenity, with particular appeal among younger renters.

“The interest in golf-related amenities reflects a broader shift in renter expectations,” says Blaise Tomazic, director of market analytics for St. Louis and Kansas City, CoStar Group. “Today’s renters are increasingly looking for communities that support an active, wellness-oriented lifestyle, whether that’s through fitness centers, outdoor recreation spaces, or golf simulators. While a traditional gym remains important, many renters now view it as a baseline amenity rather than a differentiator.”

It's the luxury fitness amenities with extra wellness perks that set apartment communities apart, even when their units and layouts are similar.

“Owners are having to look beyond the traditional fitness center and offer things like cold plunges, saunas, lap pools or partnerships with high-end fitness brands,” Yeh said. She pointed to 700 Broadway in Santa Monica, which already offers an extensive onsite fitness and wellness package and also uses complimentary Equinox memberships as a leasing incentive.

Despite Search Interest, Golf Course Access Remains Rare

Golf access may be on your apartment wish list, but it may not be easy to find an available listing. Apartments.com’s Q2 2026 snapshot identified 712 rental listings offering golf access nationwide. Florida had the largest count at 155 listings, followed by Texas with 68. Together, those states accounted for 223 listings, or approximately 31% of the national total.

Table listing the top six states and their rental listings with golf access. (Stacker/Stacker)

Apartments.com

These counts describe listings rather than individual available apartments or the number of residents who can use a golf amenity. They also describe inventory during the study period.

Interest in golf access could help shape the amenities included in new apartment communities and major renovations. Some developers are already incorporating golf simulators and putting greens, creating opportunities to play without the land required for a full course. If that search interest translates into signing a lease, more communities may have a reason to invest in golf and other recreational spaces. For renters, that could eventually mean more options for finding an apartment that has room for their favorite activities.

“It is clearly a tenant’s market,” says Danny Khalil, director of market analytics for Texas, Nevada, and Mississippi, CoStar Group. “This is true nationally, but it is especially the case in the Sun Belt right now (...) Multifamily real estate is in the middle of what managers, owners, and other market participants are calling ‘the amenity war.’ It’s a term that describes the intense competition among landlords to provide more and better amenities for tenants, including fitness centers, game rooms, clubhouses, pools, dog parks, and access to trails for jogging and biking."

For now, limited availability could put these apartments at a premium in markets where interest outpaces supply. When a sought-after feature depends on a particular location or specialized facilities, finding the right combination of amenities, neighborhood, and price may require some flexibility.

Find an Apartment Community With a Golf Course (and More) on Apartments.com

Golf courses and simulators are gaining attention in apartment searches, but rentals offering golf access remain hard to find. Finding the right fit means balancing those standout amenities with the everyday ones that make an apartment work for you.

Methodology

This analysis uses Apartments.com keyword search rankings across 210 U.S. markets for Q2 2026, covering April through June, with comparisons to Q2 2025. The 20 markets highlighted had “Golf Course/Simulator” among their five most-searched keywords in Q2 2026. Keywords are analyzed separately from everyday amenity categories. The golf category combines courses and simulators.

Listing counts reflect the Q2 2026 snapshot of rentals that offer golf access. Florida and Texas’s combined share was calculated by dividing their 223 listings by the nationwide total of 712 and rounding to the nearest whole percent. Search rankings indicate relative keyword popularity on Apartments.com, rather than completed leases or the preferences of every renter.

FAQs

Are golf courses and simulators popular apartment amenities?

Recent Apartments.com trends show that interest in golf courses and simulators is growing. In Q2 2026, "Golf Course/Simulator" ranked among the five most-searched keywords in 20 of 210 U.S. rental markets analyzed. It was the top keyword in Los Angeles, Louisville, Lubbock, and Macon. It did not rank in the top five of any of these markets in 2025.

Which states have the most apartments with golf access?

Florida ranks first with 155 listings, followed by Texas with 68. Together they account for about 31% of the national total. California (53), North Carolina (26), Arkansas (25), and New York (25) round out the top states.

What is a golf simulator?

A golf simulator lets people play or practice their golf skills indoors with real clubs and balls. A digital screen displays every shot without needing the space of a full golf course.

Do apartments with golf amenities cost more?

According to Apartments.com data, the difference between apartments with golf amenities versus those without is minimal. However, there is limited supply nationwide. Apartments.com's Q2 snapshot found only 712 listings with golf access.

This story was produced by Apartments.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.