Most popular girl names in the 90s in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
#30. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning "honey bee".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,677
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 742 (#242 (tie) most common name, -84.1% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 89,973 (#31 most common name)
#29. Chelsea
Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning "port for chalk".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,852
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 343 (#518 (tie) most common name, -92.9% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,782 (#34 most common name)
#28. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning "appearance of God".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,865
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 294 (#595 (tie) most common name, -94.0% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,523 (#37 most common name)
#27. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning "rational".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,974
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,227 (#140 most common name, -75.3% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,254 (#21 most common name)
#26. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,036
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 783 (#230 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,717 (#23 most common name)
#25. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,189
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,947 (#77 most common name, -62.5% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,104 (#26 most common name)
#24. Alexandra
Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,549
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,553 (#109 most common name, -72.0% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,802 (#28 most common name)
#23. Courtney
Courtney is a name of French origin meaning "short nose".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,684
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 134 (#1059 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,289 (#22 most common name)
#22. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,793
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,849 (#39 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,814 (#11 most common name)
#21. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning "gift from God".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,838
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,687 (#96 most common name, -71.1% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 105,308 (#25 most common name)
#20. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,060
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 407 (#441 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,595 (#24 most common name)
#19. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning "ambergris", a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,210
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 409 (#439 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,605 (#20 most common name)
#18. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "ewe".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,713
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 641 (#293 (tie) most common name, -90.5% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,164 (#15 most common name)
#17. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "pearl".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,869
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 488 (#384 most common name, -92.9% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,373 (#10 most common name)
#16. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,031
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,601 (#19 most common name, -34.6% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,690 (#8 most common name)
#15. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning "victory".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,036
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,436 (#11 most common name, -22.7% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,474 (#19 most common name)
#14. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,236
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 520 (#354 most common name, -92.8% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,032 (#16 most common name)
#13. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning "the bay or laurel plant".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,264
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,237 (#136 (tie) most common name, -83.0% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,590 (#13 most common name)
#12. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning "helper".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,367
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 737 (#245 (tie) most common name, -90.0% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,198 (#18 most common name)
#11. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,679
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,472 (#115 most common name, -80.8% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,100 (#17 most common name)
#10. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning "slim and fair".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,234
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,162 (#147 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,892 (#12 most common name)
#9. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning "one who tailors clothes".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,365
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,323 (#129 most common name, -84.2% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,038 (#9 most common name)
#8. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,498
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 741 (#244 most common name, -91.3% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,834 (#14 most common name)
#7. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning "to strive".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,678
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,677 (#10 most common name, -41.3% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,260 (#3 most common name)
#6. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,226
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,606 (#46 most common name, -74.5% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,413 (#4 most common name)
#5. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning "worthy of love".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,400
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 906 (#192 most common name, -91.3% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,131 (#6 most common name)
#4. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "told by God".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,726
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,471 (#50 most common name, -77.0% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,020 (#5 most common name)
#3. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning "from Briton".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,903
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 271 (#629 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,822 (#7 most common name)
#2. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God beholds".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,183
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 508 (#364 most common name, -96.7% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,129 (#1 most common name)
#1. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning "ash tree meadow".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 16,907
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,377 (#56 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,820 (#2 most common name)