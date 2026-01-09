Morrissey announces new album, ﻿'Make-up Is a Lie'

Morrissey has announced a new album called Make-up Is a Lie.
The 14th studio effort from the ex-Smiths frontman will arrive March 6. You can listen to its title track out now.
Make-up Is a Lie marks the first official Morrissey album since 2020's I Am Not a Dog on a Chain. He'd recorded an album called Bonfire of Teenagers in between, which he claimed was shelved by his former label, Capitol Records.
Morrissey has since singed to a new label, Sire/Warner Records. He previously released his early solo records on Sire.
Morrissey has a number of live shows lined up, including a run of U.S. shows beginning Saturday in San Antonio. Of course, he has a reputation for canceling concerts; he has already postponed one show and canceled another in 2026.
Here's the Make-up Is a Lie track list:
"You're Right, It's Time"
"Make-up Is a Lie"
"Notre-Dame"
"Amazona"
"Headache"
"Boulevard"
"Zoom Zoom the Little Boy"
"The Night Pop Dropped"
"Kerching Kerching"
"Lester Bangs"
"Many Icebergs Ago"
"The Monsters of Pig Alley"
