Morrissey announces new album, ﻿'Make-up Is a Lie'

Morrissey has announced a new album called Make-up Is a Lie.

The 14th studio effort from the ex-Smiths frontman will arrive March 6. You can listen to its title track out now.

Make-up Is a Lie marks the first official Morrissey album since 2020's I Am Not a Dog on a Chain. He'd recorded an album called Bonfire of Teenagers in between, which he claimed was shelved by his former label, Capitol Records.

Morrissey has since singed to a new label, Sire/Warner Records. He previously released his early solo records on Sire.

Morrissey has a number of live shows lined up, including a run of U.S. shows beginning Saturday in San Antonio. Of course, he has a reputation for canceling concerts; he has already postponed one show and canceled another in 2026.

Here's the Make-up Is a Lie track list:

"You're Right, It's Time"

"Make-up Is a Lie"

"Notre-Dame"

"Amazona"

"Headache"

"Boulevard"

"Zoom Zoom the Little Boy"

"The Night Pop Dropped"

"Kerching Kerching"

"Lester Bangs"

"Many Icebergs Ago"

"The Monsters of Pig Alley"

