Morrissey announces new album, ﻿'Make-up Is a Lie'

'Make-up Is a Lie' album artwork. (Sire/Warner Records; Credit: David Mushegain)
By Josh Johnson

Morrissey has announced a new album called Make-up Is a Lie.

The 14th studio effort from the ex-Smiths frontman will arrive March 6. You can listen to its title track out now.

Make-up Is a Lie marks the first official Morrissey album since 2020's I Am Not a Dog on a Chain. He'd recorded an album called Bonfire of Teenagers in between, which he claimed was shelved by his former label, Capitol Records.

Morrissey has since singed to a new label, Sire/Warner Records. He previously released his early solo records on Sire.

Morrissey has a number of live shows lined up, including a run of U.S. shows beginning Saturday in San Antonio. Of course, he has a reputation for canceling concerts; he has already postponed one show and canceled another in 2026.

Here's the Make-up Is a Lie track list:
"You're Right, It's Time"
"Make-up Is a Lie"
"Notre-Dame"
"Amazona"
"Headache"
"Boulevard"
"Zoom Zoom the Little Boy"
"The Night Pop Dropped"
"Kerching Kerching"
"Lester Bangs"
"Many Icebergs Ago"
"The Monsters of Pig Alley"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!