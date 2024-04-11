More like Jam-pire Weekend: Watch 31-minute "Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa" performance with Goose

Vampire Weekend finally realized their jam band destiny with a 31-minute live performance of their song "Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa."

The "Harmony Hall" outfit, which has long been inspired by The Grateful Dead, especially on their 2019 Father of the Bride album, debuted the roughly half-hour "Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa" in collaboration with modern jam band Goose during a show in Port Chester, New York, on Wednesday, April 10.

The original "Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa," which appears on Vampire Weekend's 2008 self-titled debut album, clocks in at 3 minutes and 34 seconds.

Official footage of the performance, which also featured a collaborative version of VW's song "Gen-X Cops," is streaming now via Goose's YouTube channel.

"Gen-X Cops" is a track from Vampire Weekend's new album, Only God Was Above Us, which dropped earlier in April. They're playing the first weekend of Coachella before launching a full U.S. tour in June.

In other jam band related news, Phish has announced a new album, Evolve, due out July 12. The title track is out now.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.