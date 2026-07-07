Of Monsters and Men announce new US tour dates

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Of Monsters and Men perform onstage during 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2016 in Indio, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) (Kevin Winter)
By Josh Johnson

Of Monsters and Men have announced a new run of U.S. tour dates.

The headlining outing stretches Sept. 20 in Shelburne, Vermont, to Oct. 4 in San Antonio. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit OfMonstersandMen.com.

Of Monsters and Men will be touring in continued support of their latest album, 2025's All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade. You can also catch their summer U.S. tour, which kicks off July 14 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

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