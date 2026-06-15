Mike D performs solo songs on 'Later... with Jools Holland'

The New York Premiere Of "The Hateful Eight" Mike D on December 14, 2015 in New York City. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Beastie Boys member Michael "Mike D" Diamond performed songs off his upcoming debut solo album, Thank You, during a set on the British performance series Later... with Jools Holland.

Mike was joined by his 5D band, which includes his sons as members, as he ran through renditions of the tracks "Switch Up" and "What We Got."

You can watch performances of both songs streaming now on YouTube.

Thank You is due out Aug. 28. It marks the first solo album from a Beastie Boy since the group disbanded in 2012 following the death of Adam "MCA" Yauch.

("What We Got" video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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