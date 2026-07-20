Mike D announces new North American solo live dates

Michael "Mike D" Diamond of the Beastie Boys has announced a new run of solo North American tour dates.

The shows span from Sept. 20 in Santa Ana, California, to Oct. 20 in Toronto. Members of Mike's mailing list can access a presale, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MikeD5D.com.

Mike will be touring in support of his upcoming debut solo album, Thank You, due out Aug. 28. It marks the first full-length effort from a member of the Beastie Boys since the group disbanded in 2012 following the death of Adam "MCA" Yauch.

Mike previously played a batch of U.S. solo shows in May. He also has a previously announced run of headlining dates scheduled from Aug. 30 in Boston to Sept. 9 in New York City.

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