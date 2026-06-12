Mgk releases new song 'Crash First' with honestav

Mgk has released a new song called "Crash First" in collaboration with the artist honestav.

The track begins with mgk and honestav trading verses over an acoustic guitar before a the pop-punk palm-muted riffs start coming in.

"Our dead dads prolly high fiving rn," mgk writes of the song in an Instagram post.

You can watch the "Crash First" video on YouTube.

Mgk's been on a collaborative streak lately, releasing the song "FIX UR FACE" with Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst and the blog era boyz EP with Wiz Khalifa.

Mgk is currently touring the U.S. in support of his latest album, 2025's lost americana. He performed a cover of Nickelback's "Rockstar" during a recent show in Pittsburgh.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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