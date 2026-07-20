Melissa Auf der Maur announces '﻿Bass Womb Room' ﻿compilation of '90s recordings

Melissa Auf Der Maur Discusses Her New Book "Even The Good Girls Will Cry" Melissa Auf der Maur at Strand Bookstore on March 17, 2026 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Melissa Auf der Maur has announced a new compilation titled Bass Womb Room: My '90s 4-Track Demos x Field Recordings.

The set, due out Sept. 4, features unreleased recordings made by the Hole and former Smashing Pumpkins bassist during the '90s "on her 4-track tape recorder alone in her apartment, and experimental recordings captured on tour," according to a press release.

Shortly after the arrival of Bass Womb Room, Auf der Maur's new photo book, My '90s Rock Photographs, will be released on Sept. 8. It's described as a visual companion to Auf der Maur's memoir, Even the Good Girls Will Cry, which was released in March.

Images from My '90s Rock Photographs will be displayed at an exhibit at Canada's Art Gallery of Ontario starting Sept. 2. The gallery will host a book signing with Auf der Maur on Sept. 9.

Meanwhile, the Hole Facebook page is teasing a news announcement coming Friday. Frontwoman Courtney Love already shot down the idea that Hole was reuniting earlier in the year, but did say she and Auf der Maur were planning a tour together.

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