Megan Thee ... Rockstar? Rapper teams up with Nickelback to bring back Cheetos pickle flavor

A week ago, Nickelback shared a teaser that "something is coming" on Thursday, March 26. While we appreciate the advance notice, we still don't feel the 'Back adequately prepared us for what they had planned.

The Canadian rockers star alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion in a new commercial for Cheetos advertising the return of its Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle flavor.

The video begins with Meg on a video set and demanding the return of the limited-edition flavor by telling a crew member, "I gotta have Pickle back." However, the crew member mishears her as requesting Nickelback and calls up Chad Kroeger and company.

"A duet, with Meg?" a confused Kroeger replies. "You're sure Megan said Nickelback?"

"We've done weirder," guitarist Ryan Peake says.

Cut to Nickelback rocking a Cheetos-themed parody of "How You Remind Me" with verses by Meg. Together, they also break into Cheetos HQ to free bags of Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle from a vault and speed away in a semi-truck, leaving havoc and property damage in their wake.

"We had a blast getting to parody one of our own songs and teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion to bring it back in a totally unexpected way," Nickelback says in a statement. "Seeing how passionate fans are about Cheetos and this flavor made it even better. It's bold, playful, and just plain fun! A 10/10 experience, would absolutely do it again."

Meg, by the way, previously crossed over the rock world when she collaborated with Spiritbox.

In other, less surprising Nickelback news, the band's new single, "Bones for the Crows," has been chosen as a theme song for WrestleMania.

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