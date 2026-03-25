Matt Maeson announces A Solo Experience US tour

Matt Maeson performs during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16, 2023 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Matt Maeson has announces a U.S. tour.

The headlining trek, dubbed Watch My Step: A Solo Experience, begins May 15 in Boise, Idaho, and concludes July 25 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MattMaeson.com.

Maeson will be touring in support of his 2025 album, A Quiet and Harmless Living. The record spawned the single "Downstairs," which hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

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