Mars Williams, The Psychedelic Furs saxophonist, dead at 68

Mars Williams, longtime saxophonist for The Psychedelic Furs, has died. He was 68.

The "Pretty in Pink" outfit shared the news in a Facebook post on Monday, November 20, which featured a photo of a lone saxophone spotlit on a stage.

"We're heartbroken," the post's caption reads. "Goodbye to the great Mars Williams. Rest well. 1955 - 2023."

According to the Chicago Tribune, Williams passed away after a yearlong battle with a rare type of cancer.

Williams joined The Psychedelic Furs in 1983. He played in the group until 1989 and reunited with them in 2005.

Prior to his gig with the Furs, William was a member of the new wave band The Waitresses, known for the songs "Christmas Wrapping" and "I Know What Boys Like."

