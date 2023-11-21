Mars Williams, The Psychedelic Furs saxophonist, dead at 68

Psychedelic Furs Perform At Royal Festival Hall, London Lorne Thomson/Redferns (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Mars Williams, longtime saxophonist for The Psychedelic Furs, has died. He was 68.

The "Pretty in Pink" outfit shared the news in a Facebook post on Monday, November 20, which featured a photo of a lone saxophone spotlit on a stage.

"We're heartbroken," the post's caption reads. "Goodbye to the great Mars Williams. Rest well. 1955 - 2023."

According to the Chicago Tribune, Williams passed away after a yearlong battle with a rare type of cancer.

Williams joined The Psychedelic Furs in 1983. He played in the group until 1989 and reunited with them in 2005.

Prior to his gig with the Furs, William was a member of the new wave band The Waitresses, known for the songs "Christmas Wrapping" and "I Know What Boys Like."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!