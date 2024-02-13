The Mars Volta announces US tour dates; Omar Rodríguez-López to speak at SXSW 2024

Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

The Mars Volta has announced a batch of U.S. tour dates leading up to their set at Bonnaroo 2024.

The headlining run begins June 6 in Des Moines, Iowa, and will wrap up June 12 in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheMarsVoltaOfficial.com.

In related news, The Mars Volta's Omar Rodríguez-López will be speaking during a session at the 2024 South by Southwest festival. Titled Your Story, My Film, the event takes place March 13 and will feature Rodríguez-López discussing the new documentary Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird alongside director Nicholas Jack Davies.

Omar and Cedric follows the long-running musical and personal relationship between Rodríguez-López and his Mars Volta bandmate Cedric Bixler-Zavala. As previously reported, the doc will be making its North American debut at SXSW.

Meanwhile, Bixler-Zavala recently teased a possible return of his and Rodríguez-López's project De Facto at SXSW. The group has not been active since member Jeremy Ward died in 2003. Keyboardist Ikey Owens, who also played with Jack White, passed away in 2014.

SXSW 2024 takes place March 8-16 in Austin, Texas. The festival will also feature the premiere of a new Black Keys documentary, This is a Film About The Black Keys. Additionally, the "Lonely Boy" duo will be SXSW keynote speakers and perform.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

