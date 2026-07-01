The Mars Volta announces new live album, 'Lucro Sucio; Unfinished Business'

"Cue the Sun / Alba Del Orate" single artwork. (InsideOutMusic)
By Josh Johnson

The Mars Volta has announced a new live album called Lucro Sucio; Unfinished Business.

The set is due out Sept. 4 on digital outlets and Oct. 16 on physical formats. It includes live renditions of songs off The Mars Volta's latest studio effort, 2025's Lucro sucio; Los ojos del vacio.

"We've taken an experimental approach with this record, combining live performances from our recent tour into a high-fidelity, multi-layered reimagining of Lucro Sucio," The Mars Volta says.

Specific recordings included on Unfinished Business were chosen by fans who voted on The Mars Volta's website ahead of the album announcement.

You can listen to the Unfinished Business recording of the song "Cue the Sun / Alba Del Orate" out now.

The Mars Volta will launch a U.S. tour in Sepetember. The trek includes a date opening for My Chemical Romance in San Antonio.

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