Maggie Rogers announces arena shows with in-person sales

Maggie Rogers has announced a fall run of arena shows, each of which will go on sale in person at the venue box office before tickets are available online.

"On the last album, Surrender, I decided to go old school and sell tickets in-person in an effort to reduce fees, combat bots and get tickets directly into the hands of fans," Rogers says. "That process was so fun, this year I'm hosting 'Box Office Week,' where I've set some special prices for fans who want to come purchase tickets in person."

The in-person sales will take place between April 13 and April 20, depending on the location. For the shows in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and Chicago, Rogers will be at the box office selling tickets herself and will also be playing in intimate concert in that city that same night.

The fall dates run from October 9 in Austin, Texas, to November 2 in Los Angeles. The online sale will begin Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales beginning Monday, April 22.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MaggieRogers.com.

Rogers will be touring in support of her upcoming album, Don't Forget Me, dropping Friday, April 12. She'll also launch a spring tour in May.

