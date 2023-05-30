Machine Gun Kelly feels the “Pressure” with new single

Machine Gun Kelly is back with new music. The rocker just dropped the new single "Pressure," along with a video directed by Sam Cahill.

The video, shot in Cleveland, features a cameo from Pete Davidson, as well as the dance troupe Elevated Crew, which won NBC's World of Dance.

MGK goes back to his rap roots with the song, which has him rapping about all he’s gone through on his road to stardom.

The track comes just as Kelly is getting ready to kick off a European tour. The first show is happening Wednesday, May 31, at Royal Albert Hall. A complete list of tour dates can be found at machinegunkelly.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

