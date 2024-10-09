Machine Gun Kelly collaborating again with Jelly Roll on 'Beautifully Broken' album

By Josh Johnson

KellyRoll is rolling once more.

Following their joint single "Lonely Road," Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll are teaming up again for a song called "Time of Day." It'll appear on the "Need a Favor" artist's upcoming album, Beautifully Broken, due out Friday.

"Lonely Road," which interpolates the melody of the John Denver classic "Take Me Home, Country Road," premiered in July. It won the Crossover Song of 2024 title at the People's Choice Country Awards.

Jelly Roll and mgk also just performed "Lonely Road" on The Tonight Show alongside blink-182's Travis Barker.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!