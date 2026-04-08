Lykke Li is 'Sick of Love' on latest ﻿'The Afterparty'﻿ song

Lykke Li has premiered a new song called "Sick of Love," a track off her upcoming album, The Afterparty.

On "Sick of Love," Li imagines herself alone at the end of the party while it's being cleaned up around her.

"It's this moment of complete humiliation, and you're trying to be strong," Li says in a statement. "I had a lot of fun writing these lyrics. I laughed a lot."

The Afterparty, the follow-up to 2022's EYEYE, is due out May 8. It also includes the songs "Lucky Again" and "Knife in the Heart."

Li will perform at Coachella on Friday.

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