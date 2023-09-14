The Lumineers and Noah Kahan paying tribute to Bruce Springsteen's 'Nebraska' at Nashville concert special

Courtesy: PBS' "Recording Live from Analog"

By Josh Johnson

The Lumineers and Noah Kahan are performing during an upcoming concert special paying tribute to Bruce Springsteen's 1982 album, Nebraska.

The show will take place September 19 at the Analog at Hutton Hotel in Nashville as part of Music City's annual Americanafest event. It'll be taped for the upcoming Recorded Live from Analog series, set to premiere in 2024.

"The story of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska recording is one of American music's very best," says author Warren Zanes, who will host the concert. "To be able to tell that story with these artists supplying the music? This night will be among the highlights of my creative life."

For more info,visit AmericanaMusic.org.

