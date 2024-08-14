The Lumineers announce debut live album, ﻿'Live from Wrigley Field'

The Lumineers have announced their first-ever live album.

Live from Wrigley Field, recorded at the famed Chicago stadium in 2022, will be released Sept. 27. You can listen to the show's performance of "Gale Song," featuring James Bay, now via digital outlets.

"'Gale Song' has become a fan-favorite in a way we didn't see coming," says frontman Wesley Shultz. "It was beautiful to hear it in a new way with James Bay live during this show and much of our US tour."

The Lumineers played Wrigley as part of their tour supporting their latest album, 2022's Brightside.

You can also hear The Lumineers on Bay's upcoming album, Changes All the Time. They guest on a song called "Up All Night" alongside Noah Kahan, which is out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.