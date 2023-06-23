L.S. Dunes, featuring MCR & Coheed members, releases new song, "Benadryl Subreddit"

L.S. Dunes, the band featuring My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero and Coheed and Cambira's Travis Stever, has released a new song called "Benadryl Subreddit."

As Iero explains, the track's unique title "comes from a conversation that [MCR bassist] Mikey Way and I were having one night on tour about sober guys finding out legal ways of getting high without doing actual drugs and messing with their sobriety."

You can listen to "Benadryl Subreddit" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

L.S. Dunes also includes Circa Survive vocalist Anthony Green, and bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule of Thursday. The group released their debut album, Past Lives, in November 2022.

