Lost Cramps album 'Gravest Gravy' to be released

'Gravest Gravy' album artwork. (Vengeance Records)
By Josh Johnson

A never-before-released lost album from the influential band The Cramps is being released as part of a project spearheaded by punk legends Henry Rollins and Ian MacKaye.

The record is called Gravest Gravy and will be released Aug. 21. It was originally recorded in 1977 and was produced by Alex Chilton of Big Star.

You can listen to the song "TV Eye" now.

"What you have in Gravest Gravy, is sheer brilliance committed to tape by a band that was plugged in directly to the Rock 'n Roll mainline, produced by a visionary maniac named Alex Chilton," Rollins says in a statement.

A number of Cramps titles are also set to be reissued.

Beyond originating the influential psychobilly sound, which combined elements of punk rock and rockabilly, The Cramps are also known for the song "Goo Goo Muck," which soundtracked the famous dance scene in the show Wednesday.

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