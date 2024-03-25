Local Natives detail new album, '﻿But I'll Wait for You'

Local Natives have announced a new album called But I'll Wait for You.

The sixth studio effort from the "When Am I Gonna Lose You" outfit will arrive April 19. It's described as a "companion piece" and a "sister album" to 2023's Time Will Wait for No One.

"Maybe not an answer to a question, but an exhale to an inhale," the band says. "So little is in our control, but among all this chaos we can choose to be there for each other."

You can listen to the first single, "April," now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video is streaming on YouTube.

Here's the But I'll Wait for You track list:

"Alpharetta"

"Throw It in the Fire"

"Neon Memory"

"Camera Shy"

"As Soon as You Arrive"

"Ending Credits"

"Raincoat"

"April"

"Walk Before You Run"

"But I'll Wait for You"

